Britney Spears and her new lawyer are still working hard to remove dad Jamie Spears as her conservator, but the latter isn't going down without a fight. On Friday, the 69-year-old filed documents in Los Angeles County Superior Court stating he wasn't the one behind committing Britney Spears to a mental health facility in 2019, and that instead it was co-conservator Jodi Montgomery and Sam Ingham, Britney's former lawyer, per the New York Post. Jamie Spears also said in his filing that, in a July 9 phone call, a "distraught" Montgomery told him Britney was "mentally sick" and that they should consider a 5150 psychiatric hold, which places a person in California under evaluation if they're believed to be a danger to themselves or others, per Variety. Montgomery isn't having it. "It is unequivocally not true that it was Ms. Montgomery and Sam Ingham 'who admitted Ms. Spears to a facility in early 2019,'" she says in a statement issued by her attorney.

Montgomery says the decision to admit Britney was made by Britney's psychiatrist, with a signoff by Jamie Spears. She also says Jamie Spears is misrepresenting their July 9 call. Although Montgomery concedes she's concerned about Britney's behavior of late and her mental health overall, she says she told Jamie Spears the singer would suffer mentally if forced to testify or undergo an evaluation—not that she thought the pop star needed to be placed under a 5150. Montgomery asks Jamie Spears to "stop the attacks" and to step down as conservator, "so he can go back to just being Ms. Spears' father, and working on a healthy, supportive father-daughter relationship." Jamie Spears continues to insist everything he's done has been in his daughter's best interest. "Throughout his service as conservator, Mr. Spears' sole motivation has been his unconditional love for his daughter and a fierce desire to protect her from those trying to take advantage of her," his Friday filing states. (Read more Britney Spears stories.)