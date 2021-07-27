Britney Spears Makes It Official: I Want My Father Out

(Newser) – More than a month after her bombshell court testimony, Britney Spears has formally requested that her father be removed from her conservatorship. Spears' new lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, filed a petition in court Monday to have Jamie Spears replaced with Jason Rubin, a certified public accountant, as conservator of the pop star's estate, the Wall Street Journal reports. The filing says Jodi Montgomery, Spears' conservator of the person since Jamie Spears stepped down in that role in 2019, as well as Spears' mother Lynne support the move to have Jamie Spears replaced. It also says Spears' medical team recommends the move for Spears' mental health, NBC News reports. Lynne Spears is quoted as saying that her ex-husband's "absolutely microscopic control" over his daughter is accomplished via threats and, essentially, spying.

Medical aides, household staff, and members of the security detail report back on Spears' activities to her father, Lynne Spears alleges, likening the situation to "living in custody." Seeing as Spears was recently allowed by the court to choose her own legal representation, the filing states, "She likewise has sufficient capacity to make this nomination." The filing points out the millions Jamie Spears is estimated to have made from the arrangement (Yahoo News has details on that), noting that as a conservator, "his role is to be burdened by, rather than benefit from, the conservatorship." The petition also says this request does not waive Spears' right to ultimately request the complete termination of the conservatorship, a move Rosengart has indicated he may be working toward. The request to remove Jamie Spears will be addressed in court September 29. (Read more Britney Spears stories.)