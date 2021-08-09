Time's Up Leader Quits Over Cuomo Ties

(Newser) – Time’s Up leader Roberta Kaplan resigned Monday over fallout from her work advising Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s administration when the first allegations of sexual harassment were made against him last year. Kaplan cited her work counseling the administration last winter and her more recent legal work representing Melissa DeRosa, a top aide to Cuomo who resigned Sunday, nearly a week after a report by the state attorney general concluded the governor had sexually harassed 11 women. "I therefore have reluctantly come to the conclusion that an active law practice is no longer compatible with serving on the Board at Time’s Up at this time and I hereby resign,” Kaplan wrote in her resignation letter, per the New York Times.

Kaplan was the chair of the board of directors at Time’s Up and cofounder of the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund, which aids women who have experienced sexual harassment and discrimination in the workplace. Kaplan was consulted by the Cuomo administration when he was first accused of harassment by a former economic development adviser, Lindsey Boylan, the AP reports. At the time, Boylan was alone in accusing Cuomo of misconduct and the governor and his administration had drafted a letter attacking her credibility and motives, with the intent of circulating it publicly. Kaplan agreed to review the letter. A report by New York’s attorney general, released last week, said Kaplan told the administration that with some adjustments, it would be fine to send out. Other advisers, however, said it was a bad idea and the letter was never widely disseminated.