(Newser) – A former aide to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo who's now running for Manhattan borough president accused him of sexual harassment in a series of tweets Sunday, saying he made inappropriate comments about her appearance. Lindsey Boylan tweeted that the Democratic governor "sexually harassed me for years. Many saw it, and watched." "I could never anticipate what to expect: would I be grilled on my work (which was very good) or harassed about my looks. Or would it be both in the same conversation?" she continued. "This was the way for years." Boylan didn't provide details of the alleged harassment and didn't immediately respond to messages from the AP. Asked for comment, Cuomo's press secretary, Caitlin Girouard, said, "There is simply no truth to these claims."

Boylan later tweeted, "To be clear: I have no interest in talking to journalists. I am about validating the experience of countless women and making sure abuse stops." Boylan, 36, worked for the Cuomo administration from March 2015 to October 2018, serving first as executive VP of Empire State Development and then as a special adviser to Cuomo for economic development. Personnel memos written in 2018, obtained by the AP, indicate Boylan resigned after she was confronted about complaints from several women about her own office behavior, including behaving in a way "that was harassing, belittling, and had yelled and been generally unprofessional," wrote the administration's ethics officer in one memo. Her allegation against Cuomo comes with the 63-year-old governor under consideration for the job of attorney general in the new administration. (Read more Andrew Cuomo stories.)

