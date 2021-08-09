Jim Belushi Files for Divorce After 23 Years

(Newser) – Jim Belushi and his wife, Jennifer Sloan, are splitting up. Probably. The comic actor, 67, filed for divorce in Los Angeles Friday from his wife of 23 years, People reports. This is the second filing for the couple. Sloan filed for divorce in 2018, on the 36th anniversary of the death of John Belushi, citing irreconcilable differences. Jim Belushi has talked about their struggles before. When asked about the state of his marriage last year, he told the Hollywood Reporter, "I can't go there."

Belushi dropped out of Hollywood to grow cannabis crops in 2015. He opened up about his weariness with the movie business and his love of farming in Growing Belushi, a 2020 documentary series for the Discovery channel. He lives in Oregon. Sloan, with whom he has two adult children, lives in Los Angeles and runs a children's boutique. She has also worked as a casting assistant and assistant voice director, USA Today reports. She's his third wife. (Read more Hollywood stories.)