Ball Girl Takes Down Rogue Fan at Dodger Stadium

(Newser) – "Reminder: Don’t mess with our ball girls!" So tweeted Dodgers Nation after a rogue fan was stopped in his tracks Sunday. After the fan invaded the field at Dodger Stadium during the sixth inning of Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Angels, he evaded security and ran across the infield dirt and outfield grass with several members of security in hot pursuit, reports Fox. He made it to foul territory near the first base, apparently hoping to get back into the stands and make a run for it, but he was brought down with a tackle from a ball girl working along the right-field line who flipped him over a railing, PIX11 reports.

Security was then able to grab the fan, who was arrested. The ball girl appeared to be unharmed. Fans cheered the tackle and joked that the ball girl should try out for the NFL's Los Angeles Rams. CBS Sports notes that with the outcome of the game never in doubt—it was 5-0 for the Dodgers at the end of the second inning and finished 8-2—"the ball girl takedown was one of the more exciting moments of the afternoon." Another highlight was Albert Pujol's two-run homer against the Angels, who cut him earlier this season after 10 years with the team, reports Yahoo Sports.