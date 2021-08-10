(Newser) – Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is getting ever closer to a permanent Twitter ban. The platform announced Tuesday that it had suspended the congresswoman for a week for a misleading tweet about COVID-19 vaccines sent hours earlier. Greene wrote that the FDA "should not approve the covid vaccines" because "these vaccines are failing and do not reduce the spread of the virus & neither do masks." A Twitter spokesperson tells the Hill that the tweet "was labeled in line with our COVID-19 misleading information policy," and that Greene's account will now be in read-only mode for a week "due to repeated violations of Twitter Rules."

This is at least the third time this year that Greene's tweets have been labeled misleading, per CNN. She was suspended for 12-hour terms for spreading misinformation about the Georgia Senate race in January, and again for spreading vaccine misinformation—she claimed the virus was only dangerous to those over 65 or obese—just three weeks ago. Greene was also suspended from Twitter in March, but the platform later reinstated her, blaming an error with its automated systems. Twitter generally applies a seven-day ban for a fourth violation of its policies, and a permanent ban for a fifth, per the Hill. (Read more Marjorie Taylor Greene stories.)