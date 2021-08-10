DC Comics Character Comes Out as Bisexual

(Newser) – A comic book superhero rescued someone, then the two decide to go on a date. It's a not a big moment—unless it enters into the canon a big update to one of the characters. Batman’s affable sidekick, Robin, appears to have come out as bisexual, Entertainment Weekly reports. In Batman: Urban Legends #6, Tim Drake, in his guise as the latest Robin, saves an old friend, Bernard, from a Chaos Monster. Later, dressed in his civilian clothes, he stops by his friend’s house. "I've been doing a lot of thinking about that night and I—I don"t know what it meant to me. Not yet," Tim/Robin says. His friend helps him out: "Do you want to go on a date with me?"

And bingo! Our hero accepts, and Batman’s pal, at least in this anthology series, dates men now, too. The story, from writer Meghan Fitzmartin, artist Belén Ortega, colorist Alejandro Sánchez, and letterer Pat Brosseau, has generated a lot of applause from fans. "I am legit crying. I've spent years believing that Corporate DC was too scared to ever allow him to be bisexual beyond queer coding. It means a lot to have a smart, talented, bisexual character that I can identify with!" one fan tweeted. Ortega gushed thanks for the outpouring of love for Robin’s news. "It's overwhelming all the comments and love I’m receiving from you guys, thanks for your support on my very first series with @DCComics," she tweeted. (Read more Batman and Robin stories.)