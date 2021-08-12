Britney Spears' Father Agrees to Quit as Her Conservator

(Newser) – Britney Spears' father indicated in a court filing Thursday that he will step aside as the singer's conservator. James Spears, his daughter, and their lawyers have battled in court for a year over the issue, and outside court for much longer. Mathew Rosengart, the singer's lawyer, petitioned a court last month to have James Spears replaced as conservator. Spears defended his actions in the role, and a judge declined to oust him. But in a filing Thursday, the New York Times reports, his lawyers said that while there are no grounds for removing him, and while it's not clear that changing conservators is in the singer's best interests, he nevertheless plans to work toward "an orderly transition to a new conservator." James Spears has held the role for 13 years. "We are pleased that Mr. Spears and his lawyer have today conceded in a filing that he must be removed," Rosengart said, per the Washington Post. "It is vindication for Britney."

In a hearing last month, the singer accused her father of "conservatorship abuse." No date for the change was announced. The new filing in Los Angeles probate court said James Spears will leave once lingering issues are resolved, per CNN, and "the time is right." Rosengart previously asked that Jason Rubin, an accountant, take over. Lawyers on both sides again Thursday decried criticism of their client, with Rosengart calling the attacks on Britney Spears "shameful and reprehensible." James Spears' lawyers criticized Rosengart for what they called his failure to learn the history of the conservatorship and his lack of cooperation on settling issues. The singer's fans have supported her throughout the fight, through a #FreeBritney movement. Her father's lawyers lamented Thursday that "the public does not know all the facts" of the case, adding, "so there will be no public redemption for Mr. Spears." (Read more Britney Spears stories.)