Tony Bennett's Son Delivers Disappointing News

(Newser) – Tony Bennett just turned 95—time to take a load off. That's the basic recommendation the classics crooner has received, "doctor's orders," per his son, who broke the news Thursday to Variety that Bennett is canceling all of his fall tour dates and retiring from live shows. The singer was supposed to perform at several shows, all rescheduled concert dates from before the pandemic, from September through December along the East Coast. But son Danny Bennett, who also serves as his father's manager, says "there won't be any additional concerts," as his doctor has determined the traveling involved is just too much for the nonagenarian.

"This was a hard decision for us to make, as he is a capable performer," but "his continued health is the most important part of this," the younger Bennett says. "Look, he gets tired. ... We don't want him to fall on stage, for instance—something as simple as that." He stresses that his dad is still fully capable of singing, as evidenced by the two sold-out shows he performed with Lady Gaga at Radio City Music Hall last week. The two singers also have an album coming out in October entitled Love for Sale, which will feature covers of Cole Porter songs. The pair won a Grammy for their work together on 2014's Cheek to Cheek, per the Guardian. Bennett has 18 Grammys in total to his name and has sold more than 50 million records, notes the BBC. (Tony Bennett still crushes every song, despite an Alzheimer's diagnosis.)