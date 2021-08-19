Announcer Suspended for Shohei Ohtani Comment

(Newser) – Once again, someone is in hot water over racism directed at Major League Baseball's biggest star. Baseball analyst and former MLB pitcher Jack Morris has been suspended after what he said regarding Shohei Ohtani, NBC News reports. As the 27-year-old Los Angeles Angel came up to bat Tuesday night in the Angels' game against the Detroit Tigers, Morris, a Tigers TV analyst, was asked by a fellow announcer, "Now what do you do with Shohei Ohtani?" Morris mimicked a Japanese accent when he replied, "Be very, very careful."

