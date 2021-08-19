Disney Replaces Free FastPass With, Essentially, a Paid FastPass

(Newser) – Disney's FastPass and MaxPass are officially things of the past, the company announced Wednesday. In their place, California's Disneyland theme park and Florida's Walt Disney World resort will be introducing a new service this fall: Disney Genie, which will be built into the existing theme park mobile apps. Guests will be able to use it to streamline their day, inputting what rides, food, etc. they're interested in and getting a personalized itinerary designed to minimize wait times. The service is free, but for those who want wait times even more minimized, they can pay $15 per person per day at WDW, or $20 at Disneyland, for Disney Genie+, which gives them access to something called Lightning Lane.

story continues below

Similar to the old FastPass system, Genie+ users can choose the next available time to skip the line and go on a ride using the Lightning Lane entrance, Fox 11 reports. And, again similar to FastPass, users can't choose their next Lightning Lane ride until they've ridden the first one, the New York Times reports. Making things a bit more confusing: Some of the most popular attractions will not be available in that way, but will rather have a la carte Lightning Lane access offered for a price that will change based on the date, which park it's at, and which attraction it is. For those who just want to stick with the free Disney Genie, mobile food ordering will also be available on it. For those who opt for Genie+, it will also include other perks like park photo downloads. For those who want to stick with an old-school experience, "you still have standby lanes, you still have virtual queues," says the Disney Parks chairman. (Read more Disneyland stories.)