Donald Trump Booed in Alabama

(Newser) – Amid many cheers from a large crowd of supporters packed shoulder to shoulder in Cullman, Alabama, Saturday night, Donald Trump also got a few boos when he brought up the coronavirus vaccine. "I believe totally in your freedoms, I do, you gotta do what you gotta do, but I recommend take the vaccines. I did it. It's good," he said, per Fox News. "No, that's OK. That's all right," he added upon hearing the crowd's negative reaction. "You got your freedoms. But I happened to take the vaccine. If it doesn't work, you'll be the first to know. OK? I'll call up Alabama, I'll say, hey, you know what? But it is working. But you do have your freedoms you have to keep. You have to maintain that." Alabama has the country's lowest vaccination rate, with just over 36% of its residents fully vaccinated against COVID-19, NBC News reports.

story continues below

The Save America rally, held at York Family Farms, was packed with tens of thousands of largely unmasked Trump supporters, WAAY-TV reports. "We don’t need the masks, they don’t help us, we’re in the open air, we have the antibodies," one attendee told the station. As cases and hospitalizations rise across the South, Cullman County's current surge matches the peak it experienced in December, and the city declared a COVID state of emergency Thursday so that the rally would have extra emergency support. The county's COVID hospitalizations rose 218% over the past two weeks, Insider reports. Alabama has also once again declared an emergency due to COVID; the state ran out of ICU beds last week, CBS News reports. More quotes from the nearly 90-minute speech, which Fox notes "seemed like a preview of a potential stump speech" should Trump run in 2024: