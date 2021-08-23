Founder of Big 1980s Group Is Dead at 62

(Newser) – His name might not be a household one, but his band and music will be familiar to anyone familiar with the 1980s. Brian Travers, a founding member of UB40, has died at age 62 at his home in the UK after battling brain cancer, reports RTE.

UB40 is best known for hits such as "Red Red Wine" and "Can't Help Falling in Love." Enduring: Travers played sax in the group, which is still in existence and has charted multiple top 40 hits in the UK over the years. Travers' last performance with the group came in 2019, before his illness made it impossible to continue, per the New York Post. His is survived by his wife and two children.

