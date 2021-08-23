With This Swing, He Joins Exclusive Club

(Newser) – Somewhere around 20,000 players have appeared in a Major League Baseball game, and only 27 of them had hit 500 home runs before this weekend. On Sunday, Miguel Cabrera of the Detroit Tigers became No. 28 with a 400-foot blast in the sixth inning against Toronto, reports CNN. Watch it here. Cabrera is a 38-year-old first basemen who has won the batting championship four times and notched the rare Triple Crown (leading the league in home runs, hits, and RBI) in 2012. The Detroit Free Press has an interesting by-the-numbers look at his historic feat, noting that home run No. 1 came on June 20, 2003, in the fifth at-bat of his career. Cabrera also is just 45 hits shy of 3,000, on track to become only the sixth player in history to hit 500 homers and 3,000 hits. (Read more Miguel Cabrera stories.)