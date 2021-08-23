Man Drives Into 2 Workers at Vaccination Clinic

(Newser) – A man hit two employees at a California coronavirus vaccination clinic with his car over the weekend before fleeing, sheriff's deputies said. The driver argued with two employees, KNBC reports, then got into his car Saturday at the former Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center. He struck one worker with the car's side mirror, ran over signs and cones, struck a second worker, and drove away. Deputies said he hit the two intentionally, per KTLA, and are investigating the case as an assault with a deadly weapon. They're looking for him. Police haven't released a description of the attacker, but his vehicle was described as a dark gray four-door sedan.

"I don’t know why someone would do that," a neighbor said. "It's just someone trying to do their job." The Newhall clinic, which is operated by Los Angeles County, was closed after the attack Saturday to accommodate the investigation. One of the workers was unhurt, and the other declined to be taken to a hospital after suffering minor injuries to an arm. Anti-vaccine demonstrators have protested at clinics in the area, and a man was stabbed last week when protesters on both sides of the vaccine debate clashed in downtown Los Angeles, per the Daily News. (Read more vaccinations stories.)