First Peek of Kristen Stewart as Diana Is Out

(Newser) – The public can get its first good look at Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana. NEON films released an "official teaser trailer" Thursday for Spencer, which is scheduled for release in November. The film already is generating Oscar talk, and both USA Today and Entertainment Weekly say Stewart "stuns" as Diana in this early peek. Deadline notes that her accent is "pitch-perfect" as the royal. (Read more Kristen Stewart stories.)