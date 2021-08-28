Voting Rights Rallies Draw Thousands

(Newser) – Thousands of people rallied across the US on Saturday to call for sweeping federal laws to wipe out election legislation advancing in some Republican-controlled states that could make it harder to cast a ballot. Many activists view the fight over voting rules as the civil rights issue of the era. But frustrations have mounted for months because two expansive election bills have stalled in the US Senate, which is split evenly between Democrats and Republicans. The rallies Saturday were intended to increase pressure on Democrats to rewrite procedural rules that would let them muscle the legislation through without Republican votes, the AP reports.

story continues below

But they were also aimed at coaxing President Biden to do more on the issue. "You said the night you won that Black America had your back, and that you were going to have Black Americans' backs,” the Rev. Al Sharpton said at a rally in Washington. "Well, Mr. President, they're stabbing us in the back." More than a thousand people turned out in sweltering heat on the National Mall on Saturday, the 58th anniversary of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.'s "I Have a Dream" speech. Martin Luther King III called on the Senate to scrap the filibuster rule, which requires 60 votes for most legislation, including the voting bills, to advance. "Our country is backsliding to the unconscionable days of Jim Crow," King told the crowd.

Marches were also scheduled for dozens of other cities under the banner of "March On for Voting Rights," organized by Sharpton and King.