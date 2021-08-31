Mysterious 'High School' Team Made It Onto ESPN, Bombed

(Newser) – A national ESPN broadcast featured a game between one of the best high school football teams in the country and a team no one had heard of until Sunday's matchup. Bishop Sycamore—which claims to be an online prep school based in Columbus, Ohio—has yet to record a victory and was clearly outmatched, losing 58-0 to Florida's IMG Academy. But it turns out Bishop Sycamore isn't recognized by the Ohio High School Athletic Association and might not be a legitimate school at all:



Last year, the Ohio Department of Education listed Bishop Sycamore as a "non-chartered, non-tax supported school," that chose not to be to not be chartered by the State Board of Education "because of truly held religious beliefs," per the Columbus Dispatch.

story continues below

Its website is essentially blank, while the physical address given is that of an indoor sports facility. An employee there told the Dispatch that a group of about 30 people come to work out about once a month but there is no schooling involved.

Suspicions began to surface in the second quarter, as commentator Anish Shroff said ESPN couldn't verify Bishop Sycamore's claims that its roster included Division I prospects. "They had no business being in that game," he later tweeted. "Player health and safety was at risk today. It was uncomfortable for anyone who watched."

Akron Archbishop Hoban athletic director and football coach Tim Tyrell noted Bishop Sycamore had played less than 48 hours before Sunday's game. That's "against any high school rule, but … they're not a high school," he said, per the Dispatch.