Here's When Seinfeld Is Arriving on Netflix

(Newser) – Seinfeld fans with Netflix subscriptions might want to clear their calendars for October—the streaming giant says all 180 episodes will be available starting on Oct. 1. Netflix, which signed a five-year deal for the episodes in 2019, announced the launch date for "2021's hottest new show ... well not actually new, but never seen before ... on Netflix" in a trailer with classic clips from the '90s sitcom, Rolling Stone reports. It promised a "spectacular, breathtaking, outrageous 180-episode premiere." Seinfeld, which originally aired on NBC for nine seasons from 1989 to 1998, left Hulu in June this year.

story continues below

Netlix praised Seinfeld creators Larry David and Jerry Seinfeld as "rising stars" with "enormous futures ahead of them." Jerry Seinfeld played along in a joke statement of his own about the "crazy project," saying he and David were grateful for Netflix taking a chance on them, Variety reports. "It takes a lot of guts to trust two schmucks who literally had zero experience in television when we made this thing,” the comedian said. "We really got carried away, I guess. I didn’t realize we made so many of them." Bloomberg reports that after the streaming date was announced, Netflix shares rose 2.5%, approaching a record high. (In 2019, sources said David and Seinfeld made nine figures each from the deal.)