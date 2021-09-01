 
McConnell: 'There Isn't Going to Be an Impeachment'

'The way these behaviors get adjusted in this country is at the ballot box'
By Rob Quinn,  Newser Staff
Posted Sep 1, 2021 6:20 PM CDT
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky. addresses the audience at the Kentucky Farm Bureau Ham Breakfast at the Kentucky State Fair in Louisville, Ky., Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021.   (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

(Newser) – Some Republicans are calling for President Biden to be impeached over his handling of the withdrawal from Afghanistan—but Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell says it's not going to happen. For starters, he noted at an event in Kentucky on Wednesday, Republicans do not control Congress. "The president is not going to be removed from office. There's a Democratic House, a narrowly Democratic Senate," McConnell said when asked if he supports impeachment, per the Hill. "There isn't going to be an impeachment." Other Republican senators, including Sens. Marsha Blackburn and Lindsey Graham, have said Biden should either resign or face impeachment over the chaotic exit from Afghanistan, reports CNN.

McConnell, however, looked ahead to next year's midterm election, when the Democrats could lose their very slender majorities in the House and Senate Republicans. "The report card you get is every two years," McConnell said. "I think the way these behaviors get adjusted in this country is at the ballot box." He added: "Typically there is some buyer's remorse." Sources tell Politico that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is under pressure from conservatives to push for impeachment. So far, he hasn't spoken in support of impeachment, though he has promised that if the GOP retakes the House, the Afghanistan exit will be investigated and there will be a "day of reckoning." (Read more Mitch McConnell stories.)

