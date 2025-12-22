Nicki Minaj at Turning Point: Trump, Vance 'Role Models'

Rapper Nicki Minaj on Sunday made a surprise appearance at a gathering of conservatives in Arizona that was memorializing late activist Charlie Kirk, and used her time on stage to praise President Trump and Vice President JD Vance, calling them "role models" for young men, the AP reports. The rap star was interviewed at Turning Point USA's AmericaFest convention by Erika Kirk, the widow of Charlie Kirk, about her newfound support for Trump—someone she had condemned in the past—and about her actions denouncing violence against Christians in Nigeria.

"This administration is full of people with heart and soul, and they make me proud of them. Our vice president, he makes me ... well, I love both of them," said Minaj, who also mocked California Gov. Gavin Newsom, referring to him as New-scum, a nickname Trump gave him. "Both of them have a very uncanny ability to be someone that you relate to." Minaj's appearance included an awkward moment when, in an attempt to praise Vance's political skills, she described him as an "assassin." She paused, seemingly regretting her word choice, and after Kirk appeared to wipe a tear from one of her eyes, the artist put her hand over her mouth while the crowd murmured. "If the internet wants to clip it, who cares? I love this woman," said Erika Kirk, who became a widow when Charlie Kirk was assassinated in September.

The Grammy-nominated rapper's recent alignment with the Make America Great Again movement has caught some interest because of her past criticism of Trump even when the artist's own political ideology had been difficult to pin down. But her appearance Sunday at the flagship event for the powerful conservative youth organization may shore up her status as a MAGA acolyte. Last month, the rapper shared a message posted by Trump on his Truth Social network about potential actions to sanction Nigeria saying the government is failing to rein in the persecution of Christians in the West African country. Experts and residents say the violence that has long plagued Nigeria isn't so simply explained.

At AmericaFest, Minaj said she was tired of being "pushed around," and she said that speaking your mind with different ideas is controversial because "people are no longer using their minds." Kirk thanked Minaj for being "courageous," despite the backlash she is receiving from the entertainment industry for expressing support for Trump. "I didn't notice," Minaj said. "We don't even think about them." Kirk then said "we don't have time to. We're too busy building, right?" "We're the cool kids," Minaj said. (The AP reports the convention was "chaotic," with many speakers "torching each other on the main stage.")