Ex-WCW Wrestler Found Dead After Alarming Video

(Newser) – Former World Championship Wrestling star Daffney Unger has died of an apparent suicide after posting alarming videos on Instagram Live, which appeared to show her with a gun. Unger, whose real name was Shannon Spruill, appeared to be speaking her final words in the videos shared late Wednesday, in which the 46-year-old talked of being "all alone" and discussed having symptoms of chronic traumatic encephalopathy, the degenerative brain disorder caused by repeated concussions that has been found to affect athletes in numerous sports.

"The most important thing to remember is, that, CTE, and head injuries and concussions, they can only really now be—" Unger said, before taking several deep breaths, per People. "They can now really only be diagnosed after you are dead. So, I don't want to do anything to hurt my brain. I want to be studied," continued Unger, also known as Scream Queen. "I want the future generations to know. Don't do stupid s--- like me." "Remember, my brain goes to Boston," she added, per TMZ.

After the video ended, former professional wrestler Mick Foley asked for help in locating Unger, who had moved to a new apartment four days previously. The Gwinnett County Medical Examiner's office later confirmed Unger was found dead at her home in Norcross, Ga., early Thursday. "Absolutely heartbroken," her mother, Jean Tookey Spruill, wrote on Facebook. Unger got her start in the WCW in 1999 as the girlfriend of Ric Flair's son David Flair, per the New York Daily News. She was only the second woman to win the WCW Cruiserweight title in May 2000.

She later performed with Total Nonstop Action Wrestling from 2008 to 2011, at one point posing as Sarah Palin. "She was a born performer who was made for wrestling. When she had to retire due to injuries, she missed it immensely," friend and former pro wrestler Lexie Fyfe told the News. "This last act, I don't want it to define her," she added. "She would always want people to reach out for help and to check in on those they’re worried about." If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255. (Read more obituary stories.)