Supreme Court's 'Shadow Docket' Is Under Scrutiny

The Supreme Court made what could be one of its most consequential decisions in years this week by allowing Texas' restrictive abortion law to stand. But those interested in the reasoning of the five majority justices are out of luck. The court issued the unsigned ruling through what's commonly known as its "shadow docket," meaning the justices acted quickly, without oral arguments or lengthy deliberations, and did not provide the usual explanation for the decision. The increased use of the tactic of late is drawing attention—and plenty of criticism.

The tradition: The shadow docket has been typically used for emergency matters such as stays of execution, when the court must move fast. "There's nothing inherently sinister about that," writes Adam Serwer at the Atlantic. But he notes that over the past few years, particularly in the Trump administration, the court has used the tactic more and more to make "major changes to American law without the scrutiny or attention that comes with holding oral arguments or writing major opinions."

