20 Years Later, the Ground Zero Build Continues

(Newser) – Two decades after its destruction in the Sept. 11 attacks, the work to rebuild the World Trade Center complex remains incomplete. Two planned skyscrapers, a performing arts center, and a church are still unfinished at the site, which plays host Saturday to the annual ceremony honoring nearly 3,000 people killed in the attacks, per the AP. Although cranes and construction fences can still be seen around the site, visitors to the commemoration will find a place that no longer has the feel of a construction zone, even as the work continues. The memorial plaza with its twin reflecting pools opened in 2011. One World Trade Center—the spire originally known as the Freedom Tower—opened in 2014, as did the National Sept. 11 Memorial and Museum. An underground transit hub and shopping mall opened in 2016. Three other glassy towers built to replace those lost in the attack are open. Here's a look at the unfinished work:

