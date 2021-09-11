Poll: Voters Have Turned Toward Newsom

(Newser) – Campaign appearances by Democratic stars, as well as an intensified focus on the contrast in the two parties' values, has lifted California Gov. Gavin Newsom into a comfortable lead against the effort to recall him from office. A poll released Friday found that 60.1% of likely voters oppose the recall, while 38.5% support removing Newsom, the Los Angeles Times reports. And their minds appear to be made up, which bodes well for Newsom: Not 2% of likely voters didn't give an answer or said they're still undecided. The poll was conducted between Aug. 30 and Sept. 6 by the UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies. The election is Tuesday; mail-in ballots have been sent out, and voting has begun.

In July, another poll by the institute found the voters almost evenly split. The factors driving Newsom's turnaround include:

COVID success . Newsom's opponents cited his unpopular handling of the pandemic when launching the recall attempt. But now, new infections are dropping, per the Hill. "By the time the ballots arrived, his pro-vaccine mandate, pro-mask mandate policies were popular with a majority of voters, including 40% of Republicans," said Rob Stutzman, a GOP strategist.

Democratic support. Vice President Kamala Harris and Sens. Elizabeth Warren, Amy Klobuchar, and Bernie Sanders were among the big names who appealed to California voters to keep Newsom. A GOP strategist working to recall Newsom said the effort might have come just in time. "You wouldn't have President Obama here on TV in the final week if you weren't worried about your base," he said.