(Newser) – Sweden's government has told new parents that they can't name their little bundle of joy after the president of Russia. A couple from the town of Laholm had submitted "Vladimir Putin" for approval as their son's name. The nation's tax agency has to approve the names chosen for newborns, and there are rules, the Local reports. The name can't be offensive or at risk of causing "discomfort" for the person. First names that are similar to surnames also aren't permitted. The agency didn't say why "Vladimir Putin" was rejected.

story continues below

The data show there are already 1,413 males named Vladimir in the country, but it's not clear if there are any Putins. Other names rejected by the agency include Allah, Ford, Michael Jackson, Pilzner, Q, and Token. As of 2019, the names most often chosen for new Swedes include Lucas, Liam, and William for boys, and Alice, Olivia, and Astrid for girls. Parents have successfully fought the agency's rulings in the past, per the Daily Sabah, allowing them to christen a little Metallica and Google. (Read more baby names stories.)