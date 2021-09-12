 
X

Swedish Parents Lose Request to Name Their Son After Putin

Government agency doesn't say why it rejected the couple's choice
By Bob Cronin,  Newser Staff
Posted Sep 12, 2021 4:00 PM CDT
Swedish Parents Lose Request to Name Their Son After Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin applauds during a ceremony for Russian Olympians at the Kremlin on Saturday. He will not be sharing a name with a young Swede.   (Sergei Guneyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

(Newser) – Sweden's government has told new parents that they can't name their little bundle of joy after the president of Russia. A couple from the town of Laholm had submitted "Vladimir Putin" for approval as their son's name. The nation's tax agency has to approve the names chosen for newborns, and there are rules, the Local reports. The name can't be offensive or at risk of causing "discomfort" for the person. First names that are similar to surnames also aren't permitted. The agency didn't say why "Vladimir Putin" was rejected.

story continues below

The data show there are already 1,413 males named Vladimir in the country, but it's not clear if there are any Putins. Other names rejected by the agency include Allah, Ford, Michael Jackson, Pilzner, Q, and Token. As of 2019, the names most often chosen for new Swedes include Lucas, Liam, and William for boys, and Alice, Olivia, and Astrid for girls. Parents have successfully fought the agency's rulings in the past, per the Daily Sabah, allowing them to christen a little Metallica and Google. (Read more baby names stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X