Britney Spears Makes Big Announcement Before VMAs

(Newser) – Less than a week after her father filed to end her conservatorship, Britney Spears made a big announcement: She's engaged to Sam Asghari. "I can’t f------ believe it," Spears posted alongside an Instagram video of her with Asghari, giddily showing off her engagement ring. For his part, Asghari posted a picture of Spears sticking up her ring finger, complete with the diamond, middle-finger-style. Even Forever Diamonds New York got in on the action, posting a close-up of the ring, which is engraved with Asghari's nickname for Spears, "Lioness." Asghari was involved in the design process, the company says, adding that it is naming the setting "The Britney." Anyone can order it now, though the website doesn't list a price.

"Thank you for helping me design a ring for a real life princess," posted Asghari in the comments. Spears, 39, and Asghari, 27, have been together since meeting on the set of Spears "Slumber Party" music video in 2016, USA Today reports. "The couple made their long-standing relationship official today and are deeply touched by the support, dedication and love expressed to them," Asghari's manager says in a statement provided to People. Nonetheless, some commenters have already given Spears some advice: Make Asghari sign a prenup. And it wasn't just random fans; Octavia Spencer was one person offering Spears that particular tip, Us reports. Spears and Asghari made their announcement just before the MTV Video Music Awards began Sunday night.