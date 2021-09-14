The Nicki Minaj Met Gala Vaccination Twitter Mess, Explained

(Newser) – Nicki Minaj was not at the Met Gala Monday night, and there was much Twitter drama over why exactly she declined to attend. It started when she tweeted Monday, "They want you to get vaccinated for the Met. if I get vaccinated it won’t for the Met. It’ll be once I feel I’ve done enough research. I’m working on that now." Media outlets picked up on the tweet, which went on to encourage her fans to wear masks, and reported the news as Minaj skipping the gala due to its requirement that attendees be vaccinated. Quite a bit of back-and-forth ensued, with Minaj pointing out she'd earlier that day tweeted about having "an infant with no nannies during COVID. ... Not risking his health to be seen," and that that's the actual reason she decided not to travel to the event.

She also pushed back against critics of her stance on the COVID vaccine, and retweeted followers supporting her. Included in the brouhaha was the revelation that she herself contracted COVID and had to isolate from her newborn for more than a week. Then came the tweet the internet really seized on, per Deadline: