Book: Worried About Trump, General Secretly Called China

(Newser) – The top military officer in the US was seriously worried about the mental state of then-President Trump in the final months of his presidency, according to a new book by Bob Woodward and Washington Post reporter Robert Costa. So much so that Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, even made two secret calls to his Chinese counterpart, according to Peril. Details, via the Post and CNN:

Milley called Gen. Li Zuocheng of the People's Liberation Army in late October and again on Jan. 8, just after the Capitol riot. Milley feared Trump might try to strike China militarily, and he promised the general that would not happen under his watch, according to Peril, which is out next week.

"General Li, I want to assure you that the American government is stable and everything is going to be okay," Milley told him. "We are not going to attack or conduct any kinetic operations against you."

