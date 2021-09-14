Apple Introduces iPhone 13

(Newser) – Apple has unveiled its next iPhone line-up, including a model that offers twice the storage available in earlier versions and other modest upgrades to last year’s editions that proved to be a big hit among consumers devouring the latest technology during the pandemic. From the AP:

They'll hit stores Sept. 24. Like last year's model, the new iPhone 13 will come in four different designs, with prices starting from $700 to $1,100. They're scheduled to be in stores September 24. Possibly the most notable change in the latest high-end iPhone 13 will be an option for a full terabyte of storage—that's 1,000 gigabytes—on the device, up from its previous maximum of 512 gigabytes.

story continues below

Improved cameras . Apple is also promising better cameras on the iPhone 13, including an improved ultrawide lens, a cinematic-like video feature and technology for better nighttime pictures. (The latter mirrors a feature Google has long offered in its line of Pixel phones, which haven't been big sellers yet.) As usual, the latest iPhones are supposed to have longer-lasting batteries, too. "We keep making the iPhone more capable," Apple CEO Tim Cook said.

. Apple is also promising better cameras on the iPhone 13, including an improved ultrawide lens, a cinematic-like video feature and technology for better nighttime pictures. (The latter mirrors a feature Google has long offered in its line of Pixel phones, which haven't been big sellers yet.) As usual, the latest iPhones are supposed to have longer-lasting batteries, too. "We keep making the iPhone more capable," Apple CEO Tim Cook said. Apple Watch gets an upgrade. Although the iPhone is still by far Apple’s biggest moneymaker, the company has been trying to supplement its success with peripheral products such as its smartwatch. The company used Tuesday’s showcase to provide a preview of its next Apple Watch, which will feature a thinner, more rounded, and brighter display. Apple also unveiled updated iPads and iPad Minis. The company said iOS 15 will be released on Sept. 15.