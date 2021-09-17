Instagram Chief Faces Backlash Over His Cars Comparison

(Newser) – The head of Instagram appeared on a podcast to defend the app and parent company Facebook after a series of critical articles in the Wall Street Journal. But Adam Mosseri appears to have only made things worse by drawing a comparison between the dangers of social media and of driving. Coverage:

The gist of the investigative pieces in the Journal is that both companies know their products create a toxic environment for users, particularly teenage girls. On the Recode Media podcast, Mosseri suggested that was a necessary evil. His comparison: "We know that more people die than would otherwise because of car accidents, but by and large cars create way more value in the world than they destroy," said Mosseri, per Mashable. "And I think social media is similar."

