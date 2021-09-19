 
Chris Rock Has COVID and a Message

'Trust me you don't want this,' comedian tweets
By Bob Cronin,  Newser Staff
Posted Sep 19, 2021 2:50 PM CDT
Chris Rock Has COVID and a Message
Chris Rock presents an award in Los Angeles in 2019. "Get vaccinated," he told everyone Sunday on Twitter.   (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

(Newser) – Chris Rock has joked about having received the one-shot Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine. "That's the food stamps of vaccines," the 56-year-old comedian said in May on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, People reports. But he left humor out when he announced Sunday on Twitter that he's tested positive for the illness. "Hey guys I just found out I have COVID," his post says. "Trust me you don't want this. Get vaccinated."

Rock said in his TV appearance that he'd been eager to get the shot, per the AP. "You know, I skipped the line. I didn't care. I used my celebrity, Jimmy," he said. "I was like, 'Step aside, Betty White.'" On CBS Sunday Morning in January, before he'd had the shot, Rock said he was not swayed by the arguments against the vaccines. "I'm gonna put it this way—Do I take Tylenol when I get a headache? Yes," Rock said. "Do I know what's in Tylenol? I don't know what's in Tylenol, Gayle. I just know my headache's gone. Do I know what's in a Big Mac, Gayle? No. I just know it's delicious." (Rock joked on Saturday Night Live last fall about a prominent case of COVID.)

