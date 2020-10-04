In SNL Return, Chris Rock Takes a Jab at Trump

(Newser) – Saturday Night Live went political with a parody of this week’s presidential debate and a jab at President Trump from host Chris Rock. The series opened its 46th season with Alec Baldwin returning to play Trump, while Jim Carrey made his feature debut as Biden. In the sketch, the AP reports Baldwin’s Trump commandeered the debate in the same fashion as on Tuesday, trying to trip up Biden by interrupting and insulting him. Meanwhile, Carrey’s Biden tried to maintain his anger by breathing into a paper brown bag and talking to himself. "Look man, I'm a nice guy, but you give anymore guff tonight, I'll rip your face off like a mad chimp," Carrey yelled. At another point he said, "Don't do it Joe. That's exactly what he wants. Don't let your inner Whitey Bulger come out."

Writing for USA Today, Kelly Lawler wasn't hugely impressed. "Although there were vague head nods to President Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis ... it felt like the sketch was written earlier in the week, which is about 200 years in 2020 time. It was already stale. " Still, the New York Times notes "it was perhaps the most anticipated Saturday Night Live season premiere in almost 20 years"—the show last broadcast live on March 7—and perhaps its most challenging since the Sept. 29, 2001, season opener following the 9/11 attacks. Saturday night's show was hosted by Chris Rock and featured a live audience that included about two dozen masked first responders. Rock joked about how the coronavirus pandemic has ruined much of 2020. The actor-comedian also sarcastically showed empathy toward Trump being hospitalized after his virus diagnosis. "President Trump is in the hospital from COVID, and I just want to say that my heart goes out to COVID," he said.