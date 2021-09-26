4 Years Later, Crazy Ranch Shootout Remains a Puzzle

(Newser) – Well, somebody shot Walker Daugherty. The proof is the bullet that remains lodged in his lung. But almost five years after the then-26-year-old was nearly killed at his family's Circle Dug Ranch in Presidio County, Texas, the mystery remains unsolved. Wes Ferguson digs into the case at Texas Monthly, unpacking a wild narrative that "still feels like a political Rorschach test." The political angle surfaced because the ranch sits near the Mexican border, and the first version of the shooting to emerge is that the ranch was ambushed by undocumented Mexicans. This got widespread attention, especially at a time when Donald Trump was about to take office after a campaign in which he spoke of Mexican immigrants as "criminals." Then came a backlash from the left that Daugherty was involved in some kind of hoax. "The real story is much more mysterious," writes Ferguson.

Ferguson describes the chaotic night of Jan. 6, 2017. The family runs a hunting business, and two clients, Edwin and Carol Roberts, were parked in a RV at the ranch. A burglary three weeks before had everyone on high alert. Edwin Roberts says he heard a man in "unaccented English" trying to break in to the RV. He fired his .357 through the door. Daugherty and brother-in-law Michael Bryant, both armed, were quickly on the scene. Daugherty's fiancee and sister also grabbed guns. A firefight ensued, though police say it's possible the family and clients were inadvertently shooting at each other the whole time. No evidence of intruders was found. Authorities even speculate that Daugherty may have been the man rattling the RV's lock as a prank. Images of the bullet in Daugherty's lung are inconclusive in determining where it came from. (The full story has all the details, including a map and timeline—and a mysterious missing bullet from Edwin Roberts' gun.)