Cops: Man's Sister, Mother Died After He Choked to Death

Missouri women were unable to access food, water after Roger Wilfong died
By Rob Quinn,  Newser Staff
Posted Sep 23, 2021 9:15 AM CDT
The bodies were found after deputies were called to the home for a welfare check.   (Getty Images/Motortion)

(Newser) – In July, a person in Glenaire, Mo., told authorities he hadn't seen his neighbors in a while—but by then, it was far too late to save them. Deputies who forced their way into the home on July 21 found the bodies of Roger Wilfong, 66; his sister, 67-year-old Mary Wilfong; and Virginia King, their 99-year-old mother. Investigators believe Roger Wilfong died on June 21 from choking on food and the two women, who had extensive health problems and were unable to move around without his help, died in the days that followed, KSHB reports. The Clay County Sheriff's Office says deputies found all three "seated in the living room and appeared to have been there for some time."

Wilfong was the caretaker for the two women and investigators say that without his help, they "were unable to access the food, water, medication and sanitation they needed," per KMBC. There was no sign of foul play or drug or alcohol use. Investigators say the house lacked working air conditioning and temperatures reached the 90s multiple times between Wilfong's death and the day the bodies were found. A dead dog was found next to a bathroom toilet in the home. The case has now been closed, with the cause of death for the two women described as undetermined but natural and "unfortunate." (Read more Missouri stories.)

