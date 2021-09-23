(Newser) – If Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis needed an ally in his approach to public health in the age of COVID, he just got one in his new surgeon general, who announced a new emergency order this week on student quarantines. "Florida will completely reject fear as a way of making policies in public health," Dr. Joseph Ladapo said Tuesday, per WPTV, noting he supports a "benefits and costs" approach in the state, which has among the highest number of COVID cases, hospitalizations, and deaths, per CBS News. "We're done with fear." What that means, exactly, per Ladapo's new order issued Wednesday:

Asymptomatic students: Students in the state who've been exposed to COVID won't have to quarantine if they're not showing symptoms themselves. If parents do opt to keep their asymptomatic exposed child home, they can only do so for seven days "from the date of last direct contact."

