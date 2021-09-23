Police: Two Dead, 12 Injured at Tennessee Supermarket

(Newser) – Police in Collierville, Tennessee, say a gunman opened fire at a Kroger supermarket Thursday. At least two people are dead—including the shooter—and another 12 people are injured, reports USA Today and CNN. The shooter is believed to have died from a self-inflicted gunshot, per the AP. The town is about 30 miles east of Memphis, and that city's police department tweeted that it's on the scene to assist. One employee says she got out of the building when she heard a gunshot. "I just ran out the door," Glenda McDonald tells USA Today. "I left my purse, my keys, everything."

Collierville Police chief Dale Lane says some of the victims who were taken to hospitals had serious injuries. When a SWAT team entered the store, "we found people hiding in freezers, in locked offices," says the chief. "They were doing what they had been trained to do: run, hide, fight." Police helped people to safety and found the gunman dead. There was no immediate word of a motive or an identification of the shooter. Lane said "it's going to take a little bit before we know what happened." But he added: "I've been involved in this for 34 years and I've never seen anything like it."