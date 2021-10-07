Rachel Maddow Explains Her Neck Bandage

(Newser) – It hasn't been an easy year on Rachel Maddow. Last November, the MSNBC host warned viewers to limit travel, saying COVID-19 nearly killed her longtime partner. Now, she's warning people to get checked over by their doctors after her own diagnosis with skin cancer. On Wednesday's episode of The Rachel Maddow Show, the host explained it was her partner of 22 years, Susan Mikula, who first noticed over the summer that a mole on Maddow's neck had changed in appearance. Maddow said her longtime hairstylist confirmed the change the following day, prompting the 48-year-old to visit her doctor. "[I] did a biopsy, turns out it was skin cancer," she announced, per USA Today.

She underwent surgery Friday and "they got all of it ... I am going to be absolutely fine," she added, per People, noting she was returning to the air with a bandage on her neck to "pay this back" by advising others to get checked. "I have been blowing off my appointments forever to get stuff like that checked, because I've assumed it will always be fine," she said. Yet 1 in 5 Americans will develop skin cancer during their lifetimes, according to the American Academy of Dermatology. So "if you've got moles like I do, just get on a schedule with your doctor," Maddow said, adding that while skin cancer "accounts for the vast majority of cancers diagnosed in the United States," even the deadliest forms can be treated if caught early. "You can murder it instead of it murdering you." (Read more Rachel Maddow stories.)