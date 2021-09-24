(Newser) – Politico's "Playbook" newsletter featured quite the scoop Friday morning: Rudy Giuliani has been banned from Fox News for three months, it says, and the order supposedly came from "the top." Sources say the ex-New York City mayor and onetime attorney for former President Trump found out about the ban the day before he was set to appear on Fox & Friends for the 20th anniversary of 9/11. The ban also reportedly extends to his 35-year-old son, Andrew, a gubernatorial candidate for New York. Giuliani, 77, is said to "really hurt" by the cold shoulder, as he reportedly helped founder Rupert Murdoch in the mid-'90s get Fox News aired on local stations.

Politico notes that other senior Trump aides have complained they've similarly struggled to nail down airtime. Speaking to the Hill, a Fox spokesperson denied Politico's report that Rudy Guiliani had been set to appear on the network on Sept. 11 in the first place, as well as that Andrew Giuliani has been banned. However, the rep wouldn't comment on whether the elder Giuliani is barred from appearing on Fox. Dominion Voting Systems has filed defamation suits against both Fox and Giuliani over false claims on its voting machines. (Read more Rudy Giuliani stories.)