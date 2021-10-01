After Allegations, Lewandowski 'No Longer Part of Trump World'

(Newser) – Corey Lewandowski, the former Donald Trump campaign manager who was canned amid infighting in 2016, has now been dropped by the former president's super PAC. Lewandowski was replaced at Make America Great Again Action after a Trump donor accused him of making unwanted sexual advances and touching her inappropriately at an event last weekend, CNN reports. Trump spokeswoman Taylor Budowich said in a tweet Wednesday night that former Florida attorney general Pam Bondi will be taking over MAGA Action. Lewandowski "will be going on to other endeavors and we very much want to thank him for his service," Budowich said. "He will no longer be associated with Trump World."

Trashelle Odom, wife of construction exec John Odom, told Politico Wednesday that Lewandowski made aggressive sexual advances during a charity event in Las Vegas Sunday. "He repeatedly touched me inappropriately, said vile and disgusting things to me, stalked me, and made me feel violated and fearful," she said. An attorney for the Odom family said witnesses observed Lewandowski getting physical with Odom, who was seated next to him during the charity dinner. The attorney said Lewandowski followed Odom when she tried to leave the room, then called her "stupid" and threw a drink at her. John Odom said Lewandowski, sounding "distraught and scared," called him the next day and said he had been intoxicated.

Lewandowski attorney David Chesnoff said "accusations and rumors appear to be morphing by the minute and we will not dignify them with a further response," per NBC. Lewandowski, named as head of the Trump PAC in February, had also been serving as a political adviser to South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, but her office cut its ties with him after Odom's allegations this week. The Washington Post reports that Noem slammed conservative website American Greatness Wednesday after it claimed that she had been having an extramarital affair with Lewandowski. "These rumors are total garbage and a disgusting lie," she tweeted. (Read more Corey Lewandowski stories.)