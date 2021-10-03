Subway Surfer Killed On NYC Bridge

(Newser) – A man who was attempting to "surf" atop a New York City subway train on Saturday lost his footing and his life. Per the NY Post, the 32-year-old had climbed atop a J train bound for Brooklyn when he slipped and fell while on the Williamsburg Bridge. As bystanders watched, the victim was reportedly run over by a train. Per CNN, authorities found the man unconscious and unresponsive before 5am. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim was not identified as of Sunday morning. MTA Spokesperson Tim Minton was succinct in his statement to CNN, saying "riding on top of trains is not smart." Authorities have seen these deaths before. Per NY1, a 14-year-old was killed in late 2019 while surfing a train in Queens. Back in 2014, an NYC area commuter rail ground to a halt after a power failure, which was traced to a train surfer who'd been electrocuted before catching fire and burning to death. Less gruesome but more widespread are the effects these antics have on commuters. The Metropolitan Transit Authority blamed nearly 2,700 train delays and trip cancellations on subway surfing between 2017 and 2019. (Read more New York City stories.)