6-Year-Old Girl Sues Egypt's Ministry of Education, Wins

She was upset she wasn't advanced to 2nd grade
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Oct 11, 2021 3:42 AM CDT
6-Year-Old Girl Wins Suit Against Egypt's Ministry of Education
Stock photo   (Getty Images / fergregory)

(Newser) – A 6-year-old girl in Egypt, upset when she wasn't advanced to second grade, sued over the issue—and won, Egypt Today reports. The girl completed first grade (and ranked first in her class), then moved to a different village. Her new school told her she was too young for second grade, and must redo grade 1 or go commute back to her old school if she wanted to enroll in grade 2, she explained when she sued Egypt's Ministry of Education.

She had to wait a year to sue, during which time she did in fact redo first grade, to save up the 100 Egyptian pounds (about $6.37) needed for court fees all by herself—since her father is a farmer who doesn't make much money. The judge sided with her, awarding her 3,000 Egyptian pounds (about $191) in moral compensation, of which she said she would only keep 100, and would give the rest to her father. (Read more Egypt stories.)

