Drones Bring Food, Water to Dogs Trapped by Volcano

(Newser) – Several dogs stranded by the ongoing eruption of a volcano in the Canary Islands have been saved from starvation by drone deliveries. Video from La Palma shows the dogs, trapped in a yard in a mountainous area cut off by lava, opening packages of food and water, reports Reuters. Authorities say the dogs have been receiving deliveries since they were spotted five days ago and the drone drops will continue for as long as conditions allow. Two companies that organized the deliveries have been assisted by veterinarians who chose the food and portion sizes.

Authorities say hot air and volcanic ash has made it impossible for helicopters to operate in the area so it is currently impossible to airlift the stranded dogs to safety. The Cumbre Vieja volcano erupted on Sept. 19 and it shows no sign of stopping, reports the AP. Some 6,000 people on the island were evacuated soon after the eruption began and another 800 were told to leave their homes within hours Wednesday after a new lava flow threatened to destroy homes outside the main evacuation zone. The eruption, which has now gone on for longer than the previous eruption 50 years ago, has destroyed around 1,400 buildings so far.