Several Killed in Norway Bow-and-Arrow Mass Shooting

Police in Norway say several people were killed Wednesday evening when a man armed with a bow and arrow went on a rampage in a town west of Oslo. Police say the man has now been arrested and he appears to have acted alone, the BBC reports. According to local media, the man first opened fire around 6:30pm local time at a supermarket in Kongsberg, a town of around 28,000 people. Police say the man walked around the town center firing arrows at people in several locations. Officials say it is too early to tell whether the incident is terror-related, reports CNN. Police say several people were injured but they haven't confirmed the number of casualties.