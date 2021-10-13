 
Several Killed in Norway Bow-and-Arrow Mass Shooting

Police say man went on rampage in town west of Oslo
By Rob Quinn,  Newser Staff
Posted Oct 13, 2021 3:00 PM CDT
Police at the scene after an attack in Kongsberg, Norway, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021.   (Hakon Mosvold Larsen/NTB Scanpix via AP)

(Newser) – Police in Norway say several people were killed Wednesday evening when a man armed with a bow and arrow went on a rampage in a town west of Oslo. Police say the man has now been arrested and he appears to have acted alone, the BBC reports. According to local media, the man first opened fire around 6:30pm local time at a supermarket in Kongsberg, a town of around 28,000 people. Police say the man walked around the town center firing arrows at people in several locations. Officials say it is too early to tell whether the incident is terror-related, reports CNN. Police say several people were injured but they haven't confirmed the number of casualties. (Read more Norway stories.)

