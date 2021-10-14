Have Something Nice to Say About Jonah Hill's Body? Don't

(Newser) – Jonah Hill has a simple request: Don't talk about his body. The actor, who spoke out earlier this year about childhood insecurities "exacerbated by years of public mockery about my body by press and interviewers," took to Instagram on Wednesday to ask that fans refrain from commenting on his body, even if they think they're paying him a compliment. The post, liked more than 440,000 times, simply reads, "I know you mean well but I kindly ask that you not comment on my body [heart emoji] good or bad I want to politely let you know it's not helpful and doesn't feel good. Much respect."

The 37-year-old, who recently showed off a new tattoo reading "BODY LOVE," got much respect in return. "So much respect for you writing this Jonah. Nobody has any right to comment on your body, it is sacred to you and let's focus on your absolutely incredible acting and projects that you are doing constantly," one user responded, per Entertainment Tonight. "This is good advice for everyone!" added another. Actor Olivia Munn, Saturday Night Live's Aidy Bryant, and singer SZA also showed their support. Sharon Stone apparently didn't get the hint, however. "Can i say you look good cuz u do," she replied, adding a fire emoji. (Read more Jonah Hill stories.)