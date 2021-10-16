Hannah Gadsby Has Some Salty Words for Netflix CEO

(Newser) – Hannah Gadsby is having none of it from Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos. Sarandos defended leaving Dave Chappelle’s controversial special The Closer on the streaming platform in a memo to employees. That memo read, in part, “We are working hard to ensure marginalized communities aren’t defined by a single story. So we have Sex Education, Orange is the New Black, Control Z, Hannah Gadsby and Dave Chappelle all on Netflix.” And Gadbsy was not thrilled to be named as part of Sarandos’ diversity cred. In an Instagram post with language too salty to quote in its entirety, the Australian comedian said, “Just a quick note to let you know that I would prefer if you didn’t drag my name into your mess.”

story continues below

She went on to say Sarandos opened the door for Chappelle’s fans to vent their anger to her. “You didn’t pay me nearly enough to deal with the real world consequences of the hate speech dog whistling you refuse to acknowledge, Ted.” She went on to make a joke about producing poop with more backbone than the businessman, closing by saying, “That’s just a joke! I definitely didn’t cross a line because you just told the world there isn’t one.” Gadsby has two specials on the platform, Nanette and Douglas.

Netflix stood by Chappelle and his special, but did not stand by an employee who leaked financial information about the special. Details about production costs for The Closer were shared outside the company, and the person who did the sharing has been fired, the Wall Street Journal reports. “We understand the employee may have been motivated by disappointment and hurt with Netflix, but maintaining a culture of trust and transparency is core to our company,” a spokesperson for the company said. A thousand employees are planning a walkout next week to protest the company's position. (Read more Netflix stories.)