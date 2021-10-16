(Newser) – Katey Sagal is "going to be fine" after a Tesla clipped her in a Los Angeles crosswalk, a source tells People. TMZ first reported the Married With Children, Sons of Anarchy, and Conners star was hit Thursday around 11:30am as she was crossing the street, and the driver of the car is said to have stopped and helped the 67-year-old actor. Sagal was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital to be treated for her injuries, which weren't believed to be serious. Although the accident investigation is ongoing, sources tell TMZ there were no arrests or citations, and no alcohol or drugs were involved.

Sagal was set to have been released on Friday. Her husband, Sons of Anarchy executive producer Kurt Sutter, joked about the incident Friday on Instagram. "She's the only one bringing in money right now ... so I'll be picking her up from the hospital later, taking her to that Dancing With the Stars audition," he wrote. After seeing the TMZ report, Sutter also threw a zing at the site's founder, per Yahoo. "Must have been a slow news day at TMZ," he wrote on Twitter. "Police told us it was Harvey Levin driving the Tesla." (Read more Katey Sagal stories.)