The Game Was Almost Over. Then, Gunfire

(Newser) – "Cover yourselves and protect yourselves." Those are the words that came over the PA Friday night during the fourth quarter of a high school football game in Alabama, as a shooting that took place just outside the stadium left four injured. Police rep Katrina Frazier says that gunfire rang out just before 10pm at Mobile's Ladd-Peebles Stadium, where a matchup between Williamson and Vigor high schools was underway, reports AL.com. Various video clips from the scene show the screaming chaos, with players, coaches, and fans running on the field and in the stands, some people hitting the ground to lie flat.

story continues below

Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine tells CNN that four people, two of them minors, were shot on an exit ramp coming out of the west side of the stadium. The victims, three males and one female, were taken to area hospitals, with one of the victims said to be in critical condition, per Prine, who added that none of the gunfire erupted inside the stadium itself. "We have several individuals that may be involved, but possibly just one shooter," he told reporters. Witnesses reported seeing two individuals flee the scene in a white sedan. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Mobile police at 251-208-7211. (Read more shooting stories.)