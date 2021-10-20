Trump: 'Classic RINO' Powell Made 'Plenty of Mistakes'

(Newser) – Colin Powell died of complications from COVID Monday—and Donald Trump waited until the next day to criticize the former secretary of state as a "classic RINO." "Wonderful to see Colin Powell, who made big mistakes on Iraq and famously, so-called weapons of mass destruction, be treated in death so beautifully by the Fake News Media," Trump said in a statement, per the Hill. "Hope that happens to me someday." The former president, described by Powell as a "national disgrace" in 2016, added: "He made plenty of mistakes, but anyway, may he rest in peace!" Chris Cillizza at CNN describes the remarks as "utterly classless," though Trump wasn't the only one to criticize Powell after the 84-year-old's death. More:

story continues below

He could have stopped "lunatic invasion." Peter Maass at the Intercept looks at what he calls "the most consequential act" of Powell's life: a Feb. 5, 2003 speech to the United Nations Security Council that presented a case for invading Iraq that was based on "false, manipulated, and fabricated" intelligence. While others in the Bush administration had a " higher quotient of intentional malignance," Powell " was perhaps the only public figure who could have stopped the White House from going ahead with its lunatic invasion, and he failed to do so," Maass writes.

Peter Maass at the Intercept looks at what he calls "the most consequential act" of Powell's life: a Feb. 5, 2003 speech to the United Nations Security Council that presented a case for invading Iraq that was based on "false, manipulated, and fabricated" intelligence. While others in the Bush administration had a " higher quotient of intentional malignance," Powell " was perhaps the only public figure who could have stopped the White House from going ahead with its lunatic invasion, and he failed to do so," Maass writes. "A nice man, but..." Maass points to a tweet from Temple University professor Marc Lamont Hill. "At the personal level, Colin Powell was a nice man. He was also a trailblazer," Hill writes. "But he was also a military leader and key strategist of an empire that killed countless people and undermined the sovereignty of multiple nations. In our memorials, we must be honest about all of this."